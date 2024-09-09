Calls are growing for Kirklees Council to rethink its plans to clost Birstall tip for good.

Birstall and Birkenshaw ward councillor, Josh Sheard (Con), has been vocal against the council’s tip closure decision since it was announced, launching a petition that has now racked up over 4,000 signatures.

Now he is calling for cross-party collaboration as well as a council debate in a bid to overturn the controversial plans.

The councillor has written to Spen Valley Labour MP, Kim Leadbeater, calling for her support.

Conservative councillor Josh Sheard.

The letter reads: “As you are undoubtedly aware, the closure of this facility will have far-reaching impacts on the community, leading to potential increases in fly-tipping, longer travel times for residents, and a reduction in essential local services.

“The residents of Birstall and Birkenshaw deserve to have their voices heard on this important issue and as their elected representatives, it is our duty to advocate on their behalf.

“To this end, I have initiated a petition calling for a debate in the council to oppose the closure and seek alternative solutions that better serve our community. The petition is rapidly gaining traction, reflecting the depth of concern among our constituents.

“I strongly believe that our efforts would be more effective if we work together towards a unified goal, rather than pursuing parallel initiatives.”

Kim has already spoken out against the council’s plans, urging the local authority to rethink its decision, expressing many of the above concerns.

She said at the end of last month: “We already have a significant problem with fly-tipping in Spen Valley and the wider area, and I am worried about the impact of the closure of the Birstall site on this.

“Similarly, I feel strongly that we should be making it easier for residents to recycle, not more difficult, which this closure would undoubtedly do.”

The council’s decision will see the tip at Nab Lane permanently shut from late autumn.

On top of this, two other sites at Meltham and Upper Cumberworth will have their operating hours slashed from seven days to five.

The council previously said it had no plans to reverse its decision despite the objection that has been received.

However, it may not have a choice depending on the outcome of tomorrow’s (September 8) ‘call-in’ by the Conservative group.

This will see the decision examined by the Environment and Climate Change Scrutiny Panel and could result in one of three options – to take no further action, to refer the issue back to the executive director with a recommendation for amendment, or send it to full council if it contradicts the council’s budget or any previously agreed council policy.