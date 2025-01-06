Bin collections in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen postponed due to snow

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:25 GMT
Kirklees Council has confirmed that today's (Monday, January 6) bin collections have been postponed across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen due to the heavy snowfall. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
Kirklees Council has confirmed that today’s (Monday, January 6) bin collections have been postponed across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen due to the heavy snowfall. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
Kirklees Council has confirmed that today’s (Monday, January 6) bin collections have been postponed across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen due to the heavy snowfall.

The whole borough was hit by the wintry weather yesterday (Sunday), forcing a number of schools to not open their doors to pupils today.

A further yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued this morning.

And the conditions have prevented bins across North Kirklees from being collected today.

The council said: “Due to the severe weather, our bin wagons will not be out today.

“Crews attempted to start bin collections early this morning but due to snow on residential roads were unable to continue to make collections safely.

“If your bin is due to be collected today, please leave it out and we will work to collect these over the coming days.

“If you have excess cardboard waiting to be collected, where possible, please take it back inside to keep it dry.

“We will continue to update our channels if there are any further changes.”

The council has confirmed that the Household Waste Recycling Centre at Weaving Lane, Dewsbury, is open, as is the one at Emerald Street, Huddersfield. All other HWRCs are closed.

Bin collections in Kirklees resumed on Thursday, January 2 after the crews’ festive break.

Last month, the council scrapped controversial plans to reduce the size of bins across Kirklees.

