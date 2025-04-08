Bid to tear down historic Cleckheaton pub for new housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An empty Cleckheaton pub could soon be torn down and transformed into supported living accommodation.

The Priory pub on Whitechapel Road has been allowed to deteriorate over the past decade, a planning application from Highstone Building Services explains.

The applicant wants to knock down the building and construct an L-shaped building comprising eight supported living apartments for people with learning and physical disabilities, in its place.

Aside from the flats, which are split over two levels, the plans also include a communal garden and summer house, with private gardens for the four ground floor properties.

The former Priory pub at Whitechapel Road. Photo by Highstone Building Services.

While the pub is thought to date back to the late 18th or early 19th Century, originally being known as the Brown Cow Inn, it does not have listed status or sit within a conservation area.

It is located next to the Grade II Listed Whitechapel Church which was built in the 1820s, though the applicant says that there is no direct historical association between the two buildings.

The proposed design of the new building is described in supporting documents as “contemporary yet sympathetic”, making use of some locally-sourced materials.

It is also said to have been drawn up in partnership with Kirklees Council’s Learning Disability Commissioning team.

The applicant’s planning statement concludes: "It meets local housing needs, enhances the environment, and contributes positively to the local economy.

"The scheme aligns with strategic planning objectives and offers a high standard of living for future residents.”

A target date for a decision to be made by the council has been set for May 21.