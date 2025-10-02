Batley: New street names wanted for housing development next to junior school

By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 17:05 BST
Suggestions are being invited for names to be considered for the allocation of the new street, or streets, to serve the residential development off land adjacent to Healey Junior and Nursery School, on Healey Lane, Batley.placeholder image
Suggestions are being invited for names to be considered for the allocation of the new street, or streets, to serve the residential development off land adjacent to Healey Junior and Nursery School, on Healey Lane, Batley.
A new housing development next to a Batley school needs a street name, with Kirklees Council wanting suggestions from the public.

Suggestions are being invited for names to be considered for the allocation of the new street, or streets, to serve the residential development off land adjacent to Healey Junior and Nursery School, on Healey Lane, Batley.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the council said: “In general, names should not duplicate or closely resemble existing street names in the area, nor are streets generally named after persons who are living or who have lived in the recent past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Preference is often given to names with local connotations.”

People are invited to send their suggestion to Building Control, PO Box 1720, Huddersfield HD1 9EL, email [email protected], or telephone 01484 221550.

The deadline for suggestions is Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Related topics:BatleyKirklees CouncilPeopleHuddersfield
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice