Batley: New street names wanted for housing development next to junior school
Suggestions are being invited for names to be considered for the allocation of the new street, or streets, to serve the residential development off land adjacent to Healey Junior and Nursery School, on Healey Lane, Batley.
A spokesperson for the council said: “In general, names should not duplicate or closely resemble existing street names in the area, nor are streets generally named after persons who are living or who have lived in the recent past.
“Preference is often given to names with local connotations.”
People are invited to send their suggestion to Building Control, PO Box 1720, Huddersfield HD1 9EL, email [email protected], or telephone 01484 221550.
The deadline for suggestions is Wednesday, October 8, 2025.