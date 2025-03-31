Artist and Heckmondwike school pupils combine to create mural for New Square
New Square, part of Kirklees Council’s Heckmondwike Blueprint, will be a brand new space in the town centre and will provide a flexible area for events and for people to socialise once it opens officially on Saturday, April 19.
Over the past few months, artist Emmeline North has carried out workshops with pupils at Holy Spirit Primary School and Heckmondwike Grammar School, to produce artwork that will add a vibrant touch to the space.
The children were encouraged to take inspiration from science and to celebrate the work of Joseph Priestley, who was a local chemist in the 1700s.
They used small water balloons with a cage and vessel to capture creative images, with Emmeline using the creative images to help her design the mural.
Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said:
“The changes we’re making in our town centres – not just here in Heckmondwike but across Kirklees – are all about creating fantastic spaces that will survive and thrive for future generations.
“That’s why it’s so fantastic to see young children being a part of our plans to regenerate Heckmondwike, and to see their creativeness represented in the newly developed New Square for years to come.
“I very much look forward to seeing New Square open to the public in a few weeks’ time, and I hope local people will enjoy the new artwork and all that this space has to offer.”
The New Square opening event will include the first local farmers’ market at their new location.
