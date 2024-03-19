All the Kirklees Council-owned land and buildings that could be disposed of in Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall, Liversedge, Cleckheaton and Mirfield
Historic buildings including the Grade II Listed former Red House Museum at Liversedge are in line to be offloaded.
Plots of land, village halls and former council officer are also listed for disposal.
According to a council report, the local authority wants to make a minimum of £4m within the current financial year from the sale of assets.
While the council is looking to bring in some cash, other options for some sites include Community Asset Transfers, where a site is handed over to be owned and managed by the community.
Below is a ward by ward breakdown for Dewsbury, Batley and Spenborough of all the assets the council has agreed to dispose of since the start of the current financial year.
|Asset
|Alias
|Address
|Batley East
|Batley Town Hall Annexe
|Brunswick Street, Batley, WF17 5DT
|Land at Wellington Street / Preston Street
|Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5JL
|Land at Knowles Road / Suffolk Street
|Knowles Road, Batley, WF17 7RR
|Birstall and Birkenshaw
|Land at Raikes Lane/The Mount, Birstall, Batley
|Raikes Lane/The Mount, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QU
|Land at Croft Street
|Adj. to Birkenshaw Liberal Club
|Croft Street, Birkenshaw, Bradford, BD11 2HT
|Cleckheaton
|Scott Lane / Northgate
|Northgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 3NB
|Whitechapel School Easement
|Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HR
|Dewsbury East
|Land at Providence Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury
|Providence Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8HZ
|Dewsbury South
|Land opposite Thornhill Lees Post Office (Rear of Bus Shelter)
|Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DZ
|Dewsbury West
|33 Lee Road
|Former Castle Hall Residential Home
|33 Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BE
|Former Westtown Family Centre
|Boothroyd Green, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2RQ
|Former Ravensthorpe Housing Office
|Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BT
|Site of former Dewsbury Arena
|Boothroyd Lane, Westtown, Dewsbury
|Heckmondwike
|Land adjacent to Sycamore Industrial Estate
|Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike
|Liversedge and Gomersal
|Former Gomersal First School
|Former Gomersal First School, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JR
|Nibshaw Lane
|Nibshaw Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PD
|Land at Second Avenue
|RM Grylls
|Second Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8JW
|Red House
|Former Red House Museum
|281 Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JP
|Mirfield
|Land at Flash Lane/Dunbottle Lane
|Land at Flash Lane/Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PH