All the Kirklees Council-owned land and buildings that could be disposed of in Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall, Liversedge, Cleckheaton and Mirfield

Kirklees Council is looking to dispose of more than 50 assets to help save cash.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 19th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Historic buildings including the Grade II Listed former Red House Museum at Liversedge are in line to be offloaded.

Plots of land, village halls and former council officer are also listed for disposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to a council report, the local authority wants to make a minimum of £4m within the current financial year from the sale of assets.

Most Popular
Red House, Gomersal, is on the listRed House, Gomersal, is on the list
Red House, Gomersal, is on the list

While the council is looking to bring in some cash, other options for some sites include Community Asset Transfers, where a site is handed over to be owned and managed by the community.

Below is a ward by ward breakdown for Dewsbury, Batley and Spenborough of all the assets the council has agreed to dispose of since the start of the current financial year.

Asset Alias Address
Batley East
Batley Town Hall Annexe Brunswick Street, Batley, WF17 5DT
Land at Wellington Street / Preston Street Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5JL
Land at Knowles Road / Suffolk Street Knowles Road, Batley, WF17 7RR
Birstall and Birkenshaw
Land at Raikes Lane/The Mount, Birstall, Batley Raikes Lane/The Mount, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QU
Land at Croft Street Adj. to Birkenshaw Liberal Club Croft Street, Birkenshaw, Bradford, BD11 2HT
Cleckheaton
Scott Lane / Northgate Northgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 3NB
Whitechapel School Easement Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HR
Dewsbury East
Land at Providence Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury Providence Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8HZ
Dewsbury South
Land opposite Thornhill Lees Post Office (Rear of Bus Shelter) Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DZ
Dewsbury West
33 Lee Road Former Castle Hall Residential Home 33 Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BE
Former Westtown Family Centre Boothroyd Green, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2RQ
Former Ravensthorpe Housing Office Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BT
Site of former Dewsbury Arena Boothroyd Lane, Westtown, Dewsbury
Heckmondwike
Land adjacent to Sycamore Industrial Estate Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike
Liversedge and Gomersal
Former Gomersal First School Former Gomersal First School, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JR
Nibshaw Lane Nibshaw Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PD
Land at Second Avenue RM Grylls Second Avenue, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8JW
Red House Former Red House Museum 281 Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JP
Mirfield
Land at Flash Lane/Dunbottle Lane Land at Flash Lane/Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PH
Related topics:BatleyCleckheatonLiversedgeKirklees CouncilDewsburyGrade II