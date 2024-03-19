Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historic buildings including the Grade II Listed former Red House Museum at Liversedge are in line to be offloaded.

Plots of land, village halls and former council officer are also listed for disposal.

According to a council report, the local authority wants to make a minimum of £4m within the current financial year from the sale of assets.

Red House, Gomersal, is on the list

While the council is looking to bring in some cash, other options for some sites include Community Asset Transfers, where a site is handed over to be owned and managed by the community.

Below is a ward by ward breakdown for Dewsbury, Batley and Spenborough of all the assets the council has agreed to dispose of since the start of the current financial year.