ADP Enviro leading the change in sewage treatment in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"We see ourselves as more than just a sewage treatment company. Andy, my co-director at ADP Enviro is a Yorkshireman himself, residing in Castleford, wants to preserve the nature we love for generations to come," explained co-director Paul Pilling.

With over 20 years experience pioneering eco-friendly waste systems across the region's rural expanses and urban hubs alike, Paul and his team consider environmental stewardship a passion, not just good business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Every day we get to conceptualise and create fully customised water purification that aligns sustainability with community needs all across Northern UK. The flexibility to tailor both mechanical and natural filter solutions means we help councils, developers and homeowners future-proof even the most isolated areas affordably," Paul added.

By proactively adopting revolutionary septic tank installations and sewerage treatment plants, ADP provides robust treatment upholding the highest regulatory standards without mains connectivity.

Yet the company refuses to perceive compliance as the ceiling. Instead they leverage advanced nutrient harvesting, micro-aeration and UV disinfection to set new quality benchmarks, enabling safe aquifer discharge and water recycling.

"Whilst our technologies push boundaries, it's equally important the final systems operate reliably long-term. Our specialised maintenance contracts feature telemetry monitoring, routine sampling with 24/7 emergency call outs. We'll troubleshoot issues proactively, before any disruptions or overflow contamination events arise," outlined Andy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately though, ADP Enviro recognises sustainability requires public participation. That's why Directors Paul and Andy personally engage residents through school education initiatives, community litter picks and parish council collaborations.

"By empowering people and businesses to understand their waste's environmental impact and ways to improve, we can achieve true progress. We want Yorkshire communities to take ownership so the next generations get to enjoy the same fresh air, rolling hills and clean waterways we grew up with," Andy said.