‘Additional payment option’ now in play at Batley, Birstall Cleckheaton and Mirfield car parks
New car parking charges were implemented in 15 locations across the district, including in Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, at the start of the year.
However, only seven of them had contactless metres, meaning people wishing to park could only pay by using the RingGo app, either by calling up or downloading the smart phone app.
Kirklees Council has now installed the payment machines at the other eight car parks, seven of which are in North Kirklees.
They are now present at Henrietta Street, Batley Market Place, New Way and Station Road, all in Batley; High Street in Birstall; Cleckheaton Town Hall; and Station Road in Mirfield.
Coun Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways said:
“Following feedback from users of eight car parks across Kirklees, I am pleased the council took the decision to install machines enabling payment for parking via card.
“Previously users had to pay over the phone or via an app. The installation of these machines provides an additional payment option that some users may find more preferable.”
The car parks remain free to park for the first two hours after which fees are charged. However, users still need to register for the two free hours either by purchasing a ticket from the machine, or by over the phone or via the app.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.