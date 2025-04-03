Machines enabling payment via bank cards have been installed at eight car parks across Kirklees.

Machines enabling payment via bank cards have been installed at eight car parks across Kirklees.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New car parking charges were implemented in 15 locations across the district, including in Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, at the start of the year.

However, only seven of them had contactless metres, meaning people wishing to park could only pay by using the RingGo app, either by calling up or downloading the smart phone app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council has now installed the payment machines at the other eight car parks, seven of which are in North Kirklees.

Machines like this one at Bradford Road car park in Cleckheaton, have been installed at eight car parks across Kirklees enabling users to pay for parking via bank card.

They are now present at Henrietta Street, Batley Market Place, New Way and Station Road, all in Batley; High Street in Birstall; Cleckheaton Town Hall; and Station Road in Mirfield.

Coun Munir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways said:

“Following feedback from users of eight car parks across Kirklees, I am pleased the council took the decision to install machines enabling payment for parking via card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Previously users had to pay over the phone or via an app. The installation of these machines provides an additional payment option that some users may find more preferable.”

The car parks remain free to park for the first two hours after which fees are charged. However, users still need to register for the two free hours either by purchasing a ticket from the machine, or by over the phone or via the app.