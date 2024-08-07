Roberttown in Bloom welcomed judges Roger Burnett and Ian Beaney from the prestigious annual Royal Horticultural Society competition for a two-hour tour of the picturesque village before a reception, with attendees including Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater and the Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Elizabeth Smaje, was held at The Roberttown club.

Despite only being founded four years ago, the hard-working volunteers have had success at recent Yorkshire in Bloom awards where they were named the overall best village in the county in 2023 after claiming the best newcomers title in 2022.

And although they will have to wait until October to see if they have been triumphant at Britain in Bloom 2024, the judges were certainly left impressed with what they saw.

Roger said at the reception: “It was a wonderful tour. We have really enjoyed it. Britain in Bloom is all about community and we’ve seen that community spirit gelling.

“And if we could take a little bit of Roberttown and sprinkle it all over the country, wouldn’t the UK be a better place and we wouldn’t be facing the problems we’re facing now.”

Ian added: “It’s a bit like a COVID vaccine. If we could lift this here and put it into a vaccine and send it out, the world in general would be so much better.

“You are living and making a difference.I think I leave Roberttown with lots of lasting memories. Your work is to be lauded.”

The village, despite having several planters stolen in the build-up to the judges’ arrival, was looking resplendent with colourful displays throughout, along with suitably-decorated hints to the ongoing Olympics in Paris.

Praising the volunteers, MP Ms Leadbeater said: “It was wonderful. The people who run Roberttown in Bloom are absolutely at the heart of this community.

“They do such a fantastic job. Part of that is making the village look beautiful but it’s also about the sense of community that it creates. I am so, so proud and I am so impressed with all the work they do.”

Asked if it was the biggest thing to ever happen to the village, Kim responded: “This is huge for Roberttown. It is a national competition and it is putting Roberttown on the map for all the right reasons.

“It is one of the biggest things, I would suggest. This is one of the most special and important things to come to the village.”

In her speech at the reception, the Deputy Mayor of Kirklees said:

“It is a special day for everyone involved. It is the culmination of months of hard work. Volunteer groups like yourselves are becoming increasingly important. They support their communities in many ways to improve and enhance the life of residents, bring people together and enrich their local economies.

“Roberttown in Bloom is a fine example of that local civic pride and all concerned are to be congratulated for their hard work and determination.

“People notice the positive changes going on and the desire to contribute and make a difference to create a better place to live becomes infectious amongst the community. That’s why the whole community, young and old, have helped to prepare for today.

“Everyone has pulled together for the good of the community. I wish you the very best of luck in the competition.”

Roberttown in Bloom, who are also competing in the 2024 Yorkshire in Bloom awards, are the only representative from the whole county in the eight-entry field for Large Village at this year’s Britain in Bloom competition.

Posting on the group’s Facebook page, chairperson Louise Hardy said:

“If only we could rewind, and do it all again in slow motion, as it went so quickly! We had so much to show everyone, but we managed to cram in some lovely highlights of what we have achieved for the environment, community, and horticulturally in two hours.

“Without a doubt, the judges relished a reet Roberttown welcome, and came as visitors and left as friends.

“We appreciate every single person who has helped us on our ‘in bloom’ journey over such a short time, to get to this prestigious position within the RHS in Bloom movement.

“Another day was etched into the history of Roberttown yesterday. Let’s hope we can go one step further when the awards are announced in September for Yorkshire in Bloom, and October for Britain in Bloom.”

