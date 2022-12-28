Enquiries ongoing following death of a man in Cleckheaton last week
West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing following the death of a man in Cleckheaton last week.
A man died after a car collided with a fence in Cleckheaton in the early hours of Friday, December 23.
West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Kenmore Road shortly before 5.05am following reports that a car had hit a fence before coming to a stop in the garden of a house.
Officers found a man with serious head injuries lying on the floor nearby.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance but he sadly died before arriving.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing regarding this matter, but the death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident who has not spoken with officers is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0226 23/12.”