Scene of accident, Kenmore Road, Cleckheaton

A man died after a car collided with a fence in Cleckheaton in the early hours of Friday, December 23.

West Yorkshire Police were called to an address on Kenmore Road shortly before 5.05am following reports that a car had hit a fence before coming to a stop in the garden of a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found a man with serious head injuries lying on the floor nearby.

Scene of accident, Kenmore Road, Cleckheaton

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but he sadly died before arriving.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing regarding this matter, but the death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad