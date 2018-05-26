Enjoying fun and games at hobby club

The nursery children with the hobby group members.
The nursery children with the hobby group members.

Children from Eversleigh Day Nursery in Earlsheaton recently paid a visit to the My Time hobby group.

The children enjoyed taking part in lots of crafting including mask making and drawing.

Making face masks at the My Time hobby group.

Making face masks at the My Time hobby group.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “The activities helped the children enjoy some time with an older generation and build community links.

“All the children really enjoyed it. Akim said ‘I loved it, I learnt lots’.”

Send in your school and nursery stories to dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk to see them featured in the paper.

Taking part in activities.

Taking part in activities.