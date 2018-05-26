Enjoying fun and games at hobby club

Children from Eversleigh Day Nursery in Earlsheaton recently paid a visit to the My Time hobby group.

The children enjoyed taking part in lots of crafting including mask making and drawing.

Making face masks at the My Time hobby group.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “The activities helped the children enjoy some time with an older generation and build community links.

“All the children really enjoyed it. Akim said ‘I loved it, I learnt lots’.”

