Firefighters from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Ossett, Morley, Hunslet and Rothwell were deployed to the blaze on Bradford Road at 11.35pm.

At the fire’s peak, eight pumps were called.

Specialist teams including the aerial appliance support, hose layer unit and fire investigators were also needed.

The fire happened last night

The crews used four large jets and two hose reels to put out the blaze.

If you see a fire, call 999.