Emergency services: Scores of firefighters tackle mill blaze in Dewsbury

Crews from six fire stations were called to tackle a mill fire in Dewsbury last night (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 9:17am

Firefighters from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Ossett, Morley, Hunslet and Rothwell were deployed to the blaze on Bradford Road at 11.35pm.

At the fire’s peak, eight pumps were called.

Specialist teams including the aerial appliance support, hose layer unit and fire investigators were also needed.

The fire happened last night
The crews used four large jets and two hose reels to put out the blaze.

If you see a fire, call 999.

