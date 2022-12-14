Emergency services: Scores of firefighters tackle blaze in Heckmondwike
Fire crews from six different stations were called to a blaze in Heckmondwike last night (Tuesday).
By Sarah Fitton
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Dec 2022, 9:17am
Teams from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Morley, Hunslet and Leeds were deployed to the fire on the ground and first floor of a building at Market Place at 8.02pm.
A fire investigation officer also attended to start looking into what caused the blaze.
The crews used three hose reels, two large jets and breathing apparatus while putting the fire out.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.