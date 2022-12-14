News you can trust since 1858
Emergency services: Scores of firefighters tackle blaze in Heckmondwike

Fire crews from six different stations were called to a blaze in Heckmondwike last night (Tuesday).

By Sarah Fitton
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 9:17am

Teams from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Morley, Hunslet and Leeds were deployed to the fire on the ground and first floor of a building at Market Place at 8.02pm.

A fire investigation officer also attended to start looking into what caused the blaze.

The crews used three hose reels, two large jets and breathing apparatus while putting the fire out.

The fire happened last night
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999.

