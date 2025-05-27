UPDATE: All train lines now reopen after emergency services dealt with incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th May 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:17 BST
The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse, meaning all lines are closed.
Train passengers faced delays earlier today (Tuesday) due to an incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse.

The emergency services dealt with an incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse, meaning all lines were closed.

As a result, trains were cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

All lines have now reopened and trains can run normally.

Affected routes were:

  • Northern between Huddersfield and Bradford Interchange / Leeds
  • TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle, and between Manchester Piccadilly and York, and also between Manchester Victoria and Redcar Central
