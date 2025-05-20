Two men were taken to hospital after a car crashed into the Dusty Miller pub in Mirfield in the early hours of Sunday (May 18).

Emergency services were called to the Dusty Miller, on Dunbottle Lane, just after midnight. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service rescued one person who was trapped in the car, which was a Volkswagen Golf.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Emergency services attended the scene and two males were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.”

The pub has confirmed on social media that it is still open, although the incident has left them with no dedicated gents’ toilets “for the foreseeable.”

The Dusty Miller posted: “Having spoken with the structural engineer through the night the rest of the pub is fine so we’ve been given the okay to trade as normal.

“However the two entrances from the street side will be closed off along with the gents’ toilets so we’ll be using the disabled toilets for the gents.

“Also due to the damage both wheelchair accessible entrances to the pub will, for the time being, have to remain closed.

“Thank you all for your continued support.”