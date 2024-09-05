This is why firefighters were called to Liversedge last night

By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th Sep 2024, 12:19 BST
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in Liversedge yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The emergency service was called at 8.04pm to reports of a fire in the open at Wellington Mills, on Huddersfield Road, in Liversedge.

Crews from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury attended, where they found bales of fabric on fire.

The blaze was extinguished using jets and all crews had left the scene by 9.38pm.

