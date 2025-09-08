Police were called at 10am on Saturday to reports that some of the former United Reform Church, a Grade II Listed building on Bradford Road, had fallen onto the pavement and into the road. Photo by Ray Sargeant.

The owner of a famous Cleckheaton building which partially collapsed on Saturday morning has revealed he has visited a pedestrian who was seconds away from the falling concrete blocks.

There have been no reports of any injuries from the incident, but CCTV footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows two people walking along the pavement moments before parts of the building’s roof crashes to the ground.

The famous building, which once housed the largest Indian restaurant in the world, Aakash, has recently been transformed into a luxurious wedding and events venue called The Monal UK.

The scene outside Bradford Road on Sunday evening. Photo by Ray Sargeant.

Owner Akbar Ali said: “It is devastating. We didn’t expect it to happen. You just wouldn’t think it would happen.

“But forget the building, my main concern is that no one has been hurt. Thank God those two people who were walking past didn’t get hurt. That is the main thing.

“I visited one of the lads who was walking past. I was with him last night (Sunday). I dropped him a few gifts off and said, ‘Thank God that you are alright’. I just gave him a hug and said, ‘Thank God you are here.’ Forget the building. The main thing is these people are alright.”

Mr Ali also confirmed he has tried contacting an older lady who was close to the incident.

Providing a message to the people of Cleckheaton, an emotional Mr Ali said:

“It has always been about the community from day dot. It always has been. The main thing is nobody got hurt.”

Kirklees Council has confirmed that Bradford Road is still closed.

Coun Tyler Hawkins, Cabinet Member for Highways and Waste, said:

“Following a building collapse on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton, both our Highways and Building Control teams have been onsite throughout the weekend helping to make things safe.

“A demolition company was required to assist with removing more heavy stone from the building and reduce any risk of further collapses, or further danger to members of the public.

“We’re working as quickly as possible, and once we’re confident that there’s no further danger, we’ll be reopening the road and handing the building back to its owners for repair.”