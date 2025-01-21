Savile Town fire: Firefighters called to tackle building fire in Dewsbury

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jan 2025, 08:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Savile Town yesterday evening (Monday).

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property fire on Anchor Bridge Way, Savile Town, Dewsbury at 6.12pm.

Three fire engines were mobilised to the report of a building on fire. On arrival crews immediately requested a further two fire engines and supporting resources.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was a two-storey commercial building measuring approximately 20 x 20 metres and 50 percent was involved in fire.

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Savile Town yesterday eveningFirefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Savile Town yesterday evening
Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Savile Town yesterday evening

Firefighters used a total of four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the fire.

Crews from Dewsbury, Ossett and Cleckheaton were deployed.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety information, details on West Yorkshire incidents and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website, www.westyorksfire.gov.uk.

For more North Kirklees news, sport and what’s on visit www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk

Related topics:DewsburyWest YorkshireNorth Kirklees

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice