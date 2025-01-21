Savile Town fire: Firefighters called to tackle building fire in Dewsbury
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property fire on Anchor Bridge Way, Savile Town, Dewsbury at 6.12pm.
Three fire engines were mobilised to the report of a building on fire. On arrival crews immediately requested a further two fire engines and supporting resources.
This was a two-storey commercial building measuring approximately 20 x 20 metres and 50 percent was involved in fire.
Firefighters used a total of four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the fire.
Crews from Dewsbury, Ossett and Cleckheaton were deployed.
