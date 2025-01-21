Savile Town fire: Firefighters called to tackle building fire in Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Savile Town yesterday evening (Monday).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property fire on Anchor Bridge Way, Savile Town, Dewsbury at 6.12pm.

Three fire engines were mobilised to the report of a building on fire. On arrival crews immediately requested a further two fire engines and supporting resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a two-storey commercial building measuring approximately 20 x 20 metres and 50 percent was involved in fire.

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Savile Town yesterday evening

Firefighters used a total of four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the fire.

Crews from Dewsbury, Ossett and Cleckheaton were deployed.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety information, details on West Yorkshire incidents and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website, www.westyorksfire.gov.uk.

For more North Kirklees news, sport and what’s on visit www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk