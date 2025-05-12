Residents asked to keep doors and windows closed after Dewsbury scrapyard fire

By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th May 2025, 16:02 BST
Police and firefighters have been scrambled to a scrapyard fire in Dewsbury.placeholder image
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says “approximately ten cars are on fire,” with four of their crews deployed to the blaze at Station Yard. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are asking all local residents to keep doors and windows closed due to a large plume of smoke.” Network Rail staff have also been called in.

