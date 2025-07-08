West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a female body has been found in Cleckheaton this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called to St Peg Close, in Cleckheaton, at 6.45am to a report of a body being found under the Mann Dam viaduct by a member of the public.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located the body of a female.

“Initial enquiries are ongoing at the scene by Kirklees CID to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.”

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 237 of July 8.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat