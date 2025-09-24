The incident happened at about 7.35am on Saturday, September 20, close to Nunbrook Mills on the A644 Huddersfield Road.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a crash in Mirfield at the weekend which led to a man being arrested and one person taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at about 7.35am on Saturday, September 20, when a 19-plate white Renault Master panel van struck a parked lorry close to Nunbrook Mills on the A644 Huddersfield Road.

Police have said that a passenger in the van suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment. They confirmed that her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He was later released under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the van being driven immediately prior to the collision.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who has footage which may assist this investigation.”

If you can help with this appeal then please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 0400 of September 20.