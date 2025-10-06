Police appeal launched after driver flees scene of crash near Dewsbury Hospital

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Oct 2025, 09:15 BST
Police tapeplaceholder image
Police tape
Police are appealing for information after the driver of a vehicle fled the scene of a collision in Staincliffe.

The collision occurred at around 11.15pm on Thursday 2 October, on Halifax Road near to Dewsbury Hospital and involved a blue VW Golf and a white VW Golf.

Most Popular

The driver of the white Golf suffered a serious leg injury. A passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The blue Golf was left at the scene, but both the driver and a passenger left prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it. Members of the public are asked to check whether they have captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250566803.

Related topics:PoliceGolfStaincliffeCCTVDewsbury Hospital
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice