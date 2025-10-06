Police appeal launched after driver flees scene of crash near Dewsbury Hospital

Police tape

Police are appealing for information after the driver of a vehicle fled the scene of a collision in Staincliffe.

The collision occurred at around 11.15pm on Thursday 2 October, on Halifax Road near to Dewsbury Hospital and involved a blue VW Golf and a white VW Golf.

The driver of the white Golf suffered a serious leg injury. A passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The blue Golf was left at the scene, but both the driver and a passenger left prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it. Members of the public are asked to check whether they have captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250566803.