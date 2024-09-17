West Yorkshire Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Brewery Lane, Dewsbury, shortly after 8.30pm last night, Monday, September 16.

This is why the emergency services were in Dewsbury last night (Monday).

A police spokesperson said: “The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what are thought to be serious leg injuries.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.