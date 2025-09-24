Emergency services were scrambled to Horton Street, Heckmondwike, yesterday (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man who fell down a banking in Heckmondwike yesterday (Tuesday) evening has died.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were scrambled to Horton Street, Heckmondwike, to a report of a man suffering serious injuries following a fall down a banking.

Police were called at 6.18pm and when officers attended the scene the man was receiving medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, he passed away at the scene. The matter is being treated as a sudden death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they were called at 6.23pm to assist the ambulance service with the incident, with one crew from Dewsbury attending.