Man sadly dies after fall down Heckmondwike banking
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man who fell down a banking in Heckmondwike yesterday (Tuesday) evening has died.
Emergency services were scrambled to Horton Street, Heckmondwike, to a report of a man suffering serious injuries following a fall down a banking.
Police were called at 6.18pm and when officers attended the scene the man was receiving medical treatment.
A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, he passed away at the scene. The matter is being treated as a sudden death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they were called at 6.23pm to assist the ambulance service with the incident, with one crew from Dewsbury attending.