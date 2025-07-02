Man in his 70s dies in collision on M1 motorway in West Yorkshire
Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision.
Emergency services were called to the southbound M1 close to Junction 40 at Carr Gate shortly after 8am this morning following reports of a collision involving a Kia EV3 and a Volkswagen Tiguan.
The driver of the Kia is believed to have suffered a medical episode while travelling in the first lane of the motorway.
The Kia swerved across the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, before colliding with the Tiguan.
The Kia’s driver, a man aged in his 70s, was given medical treatment by paramedics but was confirmed to have died at the scene.
The southbound M1 remains closed at this time as part of the investigation.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it and anyone with video footage to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0329 of 2/7.