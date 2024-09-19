M62 reopens after police deal with incident

By James Carney
Published 19th Sep 2024, 15:33 BST
The M62 was closed in both directions at Birstall and Gildersome this afternoon as police dealt with an incident.

West Yorkshire Police advised motorists to find an alternative route until the issue was resolved.

The closure was at Junction 27 of the motorway but the road is now open again.

The force’s official X account tweeted: “The M62 is closed in both directions around Junction 27 (Birstall/Gildersome) as our officers deal with an ongoing incident. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.”

