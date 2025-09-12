Lightning strike damages Liversedge building

By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Sep 2025, 08:07 BST
A building on Holme Street, Liversedge, was damaged by lightning.placeholder image
Firefighters were called to a Liversedge street yesterday (Thursday) after a building was damaged by a lightning strike.

Emergency services attended the scene at Holme Street, off the A62 Leeds Road, in the early afternoon after a thunder and lightning storm hit the local area.

Photos taken this morning (Friday) show a hole in the roof of a building on Holme Street after the strike.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We were called at 1.31pm to Holme Street in Liversedge to reports of a building struck by lightning.

“Three crews used an aerial ladder platform to assess the damage and make the structure safe.”

