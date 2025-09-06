Police were called at 10am this morning to reports that some of the former Aakash Indian restaurant, a Grade II Listed building on Bradford Road, had fallen onto the pavement and into the road.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to assess the damage before police contacted Kirklees Highways.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place. There have been no reports of any injuries.

The famous building has recently been transformed into a luxurious wedding and events venue called The Monal UK, with the Reporter Series being given an exclusive look around in July.

We have approached Kirklees Council and The Monal UK for comment.

Take a look at these photos from the scene outside The Monal UK.

