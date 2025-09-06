Police are in Cleckheaton today (Saturday) and a major road is closed after parts of one of the town’s most recognisable buildings collapsed.placeholder image
Police are in Cleckheaton today (Saturday) and a major road is closed after parts of one of the town’s most recognisable buildings collapsed.

IN PICTURES: Police at scene and major Cleckheaton road closed after parts of famous building collapses onto pavement

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST
Police are in Cleckheaton today (Saturday) and a major road is closed after parts of one of the town’s most recognisable buildings collapsed.

Police were called at 10am this morning to reports that some of the former Aakash Indian restaurant, a Grade II Listed building on Bradford Road, had fallen onto the pavement and into the road.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to assess the damage before police contacted Kirklees Highways.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place. There have been no reports of any injuries.

The famous building has recently been transformed into a luxurious wedding and events venue called The Monal UK, with the Reporter Series being given an exclusive look around in July.

We have approached Kirklees Council and The Monal UK for comment.

Take a look at these photos from the scene outside The Monal UK.

Police were called at 10am this morning to reports that some of the former Aakash Indian restaurant, a Grade II Listed building on Bradford Road, had fallen onto the pavement and into the road.

1. Police in Cleckheaton

Police were called at 10am this morning to reports that some of the former Aakash Indian restaurant, a Grade II Listed building on Bradford Road, had fallen onto the pavement and into the road. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to assess the damage before police contacted Kirklees Highways.

2. Police in Cleckheaton

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to assess the damage before police contacted Kirklees Highways. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Police ar ein Cleckheaton today.

3. Police in Cleckheaton

Police ar ein Cleckheaton today. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Bradford Road is closed.

4. Police in Cleckheaton

Bradford Road is closed. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PoliceCleckheaton
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice