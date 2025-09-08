A huge fire which broke out at a Bradford industrial estate on Saturday could be seen for miles around - including across North Kirklees.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Dramatic photos of huge Bradford blaze which could be seen for miles

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
A huge fire which broke out at a Bradford industrial estate on Saturday could be seen for miles around - including across North Kirklees.

Reporter Series’ readers sent in their photos after thick black smoke poured into the sky after the vehicle fire at the Euroways Trading Estate, near the M606, at the weekend.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that ten pumps and two aerial appliances attended the scene while local residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed.

The M606 and Rock Hill Lane were shut due to the smoke before reopening later in the day.

Take a look at these photos of the smoke from the blaze, which could be seen across North Kirklees.

The fire could be seen in Hightown.

The fire could be seen in Hightown. Photo: National World

A photo from Hightown Road.

A photo from Hightown Road. Photo: National World

The fire could be seen from Roberttown.

The fire could be seen from Roberttown. Photo: National World

The view of the blaze from Scholes.

The view of the blaze from Scholes. Photo: Ann C

