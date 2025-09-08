Reporter Series’ readers sent in their photos after thick black smoke poured into the sky after the vehicle fire at the Euroways Trading Estate, near the M606, at the weekend.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that ten pumps and two aerial appliances attended the scene while local residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed.

The M606 and Rock Hill Lane were shut due to the smoke before reopening later in the day.

Take a look at these photos of the smoke from the blaze, which could be seen across North Kirklees.

