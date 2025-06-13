Fire incident: Person rescued from flat in Batley following reports of fire
A person has been rescued from a fire in Batley on Thursday evening (June 12).
One person was rescued from a fire at a flat on Maple Garth in the Soothill area and handed into the care of ambulance staff.
Reports of the fire were received by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 10.50pm yesterday evening, and the incident was attended by two crews from Dewsbury and one from Ossett.
A hose reel and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire.
