Fire incident in Birstall: Crews respond to kitchen fire involving chip pan which caused heavy smoke damage

By Catherine Gannon
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 09:03 BST

Crews responded to a fire in a flat in Birstall yesterday evening (Thursday) which caused heavy smoke damage.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on Wesley Close in Birstall, Batley.

The fire involved a chip pan in the kitchen of a ground floor flat which caused heavy smoke damage.

Crews from Dewsbury and Spen Valley fire stations responded, using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, and a high pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Smoke detectors were fitted and alerted the occupants.

