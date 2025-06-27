Fire incident in Birstall: Crews respond to kitchen fire involving chip pan which caused heavy smoke damage
Crews responded to a fire in a flat in Birstall yesterday evening (Thursday) which caused heavy smoke damage.
The incident occurred at around 11pm on Wesley Close in Birstall, Batley.
The fire involved a chip pan in the kitchen of a ground floor flat which caused heavy smoke damage.
Crews from Dewsbury and Spen Valley fire stations responded, using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, and a high pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.
Smoke detectors were fitted and alerted the occupants.
