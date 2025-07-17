Fire investigators are at the scene of a fire incident in Batley after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three crews responded to a report of the fire at 4.51am at a domestic property on Soothill Lane.

The fire was in the first floor and roof space of the property, and also spread to an adjacent property via the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire investigators on the scene this morning are working to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The fire incident occurred on Soothill Lane in Batley on Thursday morning.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and the Hazardous Area Response Team, and that one patient was taken to hospital.