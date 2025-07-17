Fire in Batley this morning: Investigators on the scene following fire which spread to neighbouring property on Soothill Lane

By Catherine Gannon
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 10:34 BST
Fire investigators are at the scene of a fire incident in Batley after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Three crews responded to a report of the fire at 4.51am at a domestic property on Soothill Lane.

The fire was in the first floor and roof space of the property, and also spread to an adjacent property via the roof.

Fire investigators on the scene this morning are working to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The fire incident occurred on Soothill Lane in Batley on Thursday morning.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and the Hazardous Area Response Team, and that one patient was taken to hospital.

