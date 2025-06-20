Fire in Batley: No reports of injuries following fire incident in loft of Batley property on Friday
Fire crews attended a property in Batley today (Friday) following reports of a fire.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The fire occurred in the loft of a residential property on Princess Street.
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 12.08pm, and three crews attended plus an aerial ladder appliance.
The crews used hose reels and large jets to extinguish the fire.