West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed crews tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Dewsbury town centre last night (Monday).

The incident at the three storey building, on Northgate, saw crews using five pumps and one aerial on arrival.

Fire crews used two large jets, two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

We understand the building to be the former Wetherspoon’s pub, The Time Piece.