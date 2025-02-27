A man was stabbed in the back near Dewsbury Minster on Wednesday. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Enquiries are ongoing after a man was stabbed in the back near Dewsbury Minster.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his thirties was stabbed in his back on Bradford Road on Wednesday (yesterday), shortly before 4pm.

Officers attended and found that the man had received treatment from the ambulance service for a single wound to his back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injury, which was not life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and that it is believed to have occurred close to Dewsbury Minster just before 4pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250111794.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.