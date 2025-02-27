Enquiries ongoing following stabbing near Dewsbury Minister
A man in his thirties was stabbed in his back on Bradford Road on Wednesday (yesterday), shortly before 4pm.
Officers attended and found that the man had received treatment from the ambulance service for a single wound to his back.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injury, which was not life threatening.
West Yorkshire Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and that it is believed to have occurred close to Dewsbury Minster just before 4pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13250111794.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.