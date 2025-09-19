Dewsbury fire: Crews tackle building blaze in Ravensthorpe
Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Ravensthorpe yesterday (Thursday) evening.
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze, on Huddersfield Road, at 5.58pm.
The service confirmed that 60 per cent of a 10 metres by 20 metres building was involved in fire, which was extinguished by four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
