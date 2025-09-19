Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Ravensthorpe yesterday (Thursday) evening.

Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire on Huddersfield Road, in Ravensthorpe, yesterday (Thursday).

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze, on Huddersfield Road, at 5.58pm.

The service confirmed that 60 per cent of a 10 metres by 20 metres building was involved in fire, which was extinguished by four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.