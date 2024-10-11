Cleckheaton fire: Crews called to tackle ground floor flat fire in Cleckheaton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to tackle a property fire in Cleckheaton yesterday evening (Thursday).

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property fire on Fox Street at 7.46pm.

A ground floor flat bathroom was involved and two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used.

Ambulance requested for occupant suffering from smoke inhalation. Smoke alarms were fitted and working at the time of the incident.

Crews from Cleckheaton, Odsal and Dewsbury were deployed.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.