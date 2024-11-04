Batley mill fire: 'Keep windows shut' warning as dozens of firefighters scrambled to Batley mill blaze
Residents living near the blaze on John Street, off Town Street, are also being advised to keep doors and windows shut as crews continue to tackle the flames.
Firefighters from 10 fire stations and specialist aerial, host and command unit teams have been deployed to the fire which was reported at around 3.25pm today (Monday).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say around half of a three-storey derelict mill is on fire.
An update at 6pm said: “Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire and are expected to be there into tonight.
"The public are being reminded to avoid the area and keep doors and windows shut.”