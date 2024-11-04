People in part of Batley are being urged to avoid an area where a huge mill fire has broken out.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents living near the blaze on John Street, off Town Street, are also being advised to keep doors and windows shut as crews continue to tackle the flames.

Firefighters from 10 fire stations and specialist aerial, host and command unit teams have been deployed to the fire which was reported at around 3.25pm today (Monday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say around half of a three-storey derelict mill is on fire.

An update at 6pm said: “Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire and are expected to be there into tonight.

"The public are being reminded to avoid the area and keep doors and windows shut.”