Batley mill fire: Firefighters work through the night to tackle massive mill blaze in Batley

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:21 BST
Scores of firefighters worked until early this morning to put out a mill fire in Batley.

As reported by the Reporter, residents living near the derelict building on John Street, off Town Street, were being advised to keep doors and windows shut last night as crews tackled the flames.

People were also being asked to avoid the area and the area was taped off.

At the fire’s peak, there were firefighters from 10 fire stations and specialist aerial, host and command unit teams deployed.

The area was closed while fire crews tackled the fire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 3.25pm yesterday and around half of a three-storey derelict mill was on fire.

Teams worked through the night to put the fire out, finally officially closing the incident at 8.15am today.

The fire and rescue service says it has handed the incident over to the building’s owners.

