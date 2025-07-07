Arsonist who set Dewsbury flat alight jailed for nine years

An arsonist who broke into a Dewsbury flat and set it alight has been jailed.

Shaun Robinson, 52, of no fixed address, admitted carrying out the attack on March 27 at the flat next to other properties, including the home of a young family.

Robinson had targeted the address in Thornhill Lees, setting a blaze going in the living room, causing substantial damage.

Emergency services were called by members of the public with firefighters able to contain the flames to the front room of the property.

Robinson was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested a few hours later.

He was charged with an offence of arson with intent and jailed for nine years at Leeds Crown Court on June 30.

PC Bolton of Kirklees Police, who led enquiries in the case, said: “Robinson committed a disturbing and dangerous act which could have turn out much differently for those involved.

“The flat Robinson attacked was adjoined with three other properties, one of which a young child was residing in. Had the blaze got out of control, there would have been a serious risk to life.”

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees Police, added: “We welcome Robinson’s guilty plea, which spared the victim the ordeal of a trial, but the reality was that the evidence against him in the case was extremely strong.

“We hope this sentence brings the victim and the wider public some measure of justice, reassurance, and a feeling of safety.”