UPDATED: Which schools are closed in Yorkshire today due to the snow?

More snow has fallen across Yorkshire overnight leading to a number of schools in the region being forced to close for the day.

Here is a list of the Yorkshire schools which will be closing their doors today.

Send us your Leeds snow pictures

Weather warning could be increased to highest level with people told not to travel

Cold weather payments triggered in these Leeds postcodes - how much and when you'll be paid

The 1995 snowstorm that brought chaos to Yorkshire and killed six stranded drivers

Do you remember this mass snowball fight in Leeds?