Disadvantaged children lag behind classmates

CHILDREN FROM disadvantaged backgrounds in Kirklees lag far behind their classmates, according to teacher assessments of their first years at school.

Results of the Key Stage 1 assessments, made when children are seven, show that the proportion reaching the required standard in reading, writing, maths and science falls well below other children.

The Department for Education identify children from disadvantaged backgrounds as those who would be eligible for free school meals.

These children are lagging behind in all the assessed topics. The biggest gap is in writing with 50% reaching the required standard compared to 71% of other children. In reading it’s 58% compared to 76%. Fewer children receiving free school meals met the standard in maths and science too.

Girls performed more strongly than boys. In reading, 77% of girls achieved the target standard, compared to 68% of boys, and 26% of girls were judged to be working at above the required level.

Nansi Ellis, assistant general secretary of National Education Union,said: “We don’t need to test every child in high-stakes ways that put a lot of pressure on them in order to evaluate whether a school is doing its job.”

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: “Reading and writing are the foundation of education. We remain determined to make sure every single child is able to meet his or her potential.”