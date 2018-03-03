Diane’s long service at Dewsbury branch marked with award

A Dewsbury branch manager has been rewarded for her long service and loyalty to a local company

Diane Stuckey, the branch manager of Althams Travel’s Dewsbury shop who started as an office junior in 1977, was recently presented with a long service award and plaque for her 40 years’ service with the company.

Diane started working for Althams Travel at the Morley branch straight from school at 16 years old and worked hard, securing promotion to her current role as branch manager at Dewsbury, a position she has held now for 30 years.

Other than maternity breaks to have her two children, Diane has dedicated her working life to a job she loves.

Diane said: “I was extremely proud and overwhelmed at the beautiful gifts I received at the Christmas party this year for my 40 years’ service and I have made some good friends whilst working for such a great company’

“I love my job and find it very rewarding when I find my customers their perfect holiday.”

Althams Travel is completely independent and still consider itself to be a family Company with the interest and welfare of its clients being first priority.