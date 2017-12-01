DFS raises £750,421 for Children in Need

DFS Birstall is celebrating another year of fundraising success after helping raise an astonishing £750,421 this year to support BBC Children in Need.

The DFS store is just one of hundreds that have been supporting BBC Children in Need as a corporate partner over the last four years, raising almost £3 million to date.

HUGE TOTAL: Staff at DFS celebrate the fundraising success.

The team at Birstall Shopping Park store have taken part in lots of activities and are continuing its ‘Give Me Five’ promotion – all in a bid to help disadvantaged children and young people in Birstall and beyond.

The ‘Give Me Five’ campaign, which is now in its third year, encourages customers to enter a competition for £5, when they order with DFS, the proceeds of which go to BBC Children in Need.

“In return, customers are entered into a monthly prize draw to win their entire order for free.

“Over the fundraising period, store colleagues have in the past: gone the distance by undertaking gruelling sponsored cycles, charity football matches with head office employees vs warehouse teams and even battled freezing British waters on rafts, and have pledged £1 million to BBC Children in Need’s 2017 Appeal.

Paul Wilson, Birstall store manager, said: “Helping to support BBC Children in Need is a cause that resonates with all our employees and it’s great to know that the money we continue to raise makes a huge difference to the lives of the children right here in Birstall.”

Meanwhile, children at a Dewsbury-based nursery held a number of activities to raise funds for Children in Need.

Child’s Play Day Nursery, on Thornhill Road, held a bun sale, took part in the sweepstake, wore spots or fancy dress and had lots of fun carrying out Pudsey activities. A spokeswoman at the nursery said: “We raised an amazing £65.13.”