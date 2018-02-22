Dewsbury youth group provide crime-battling leaflet service

A Dewsbury community youth group came together to deliver leaflets about crime prevention this week.

Teaming up with West Yorkshire Police, Kumon Y'all, lead by project leader Farook Yunus, delivered the information to residencies in the Dewsbury Moor area.

Farook said: "This was an area, not so far from our own, where residents had been reporting an increase in burglaries and thefts to cars and properties in the area.

"In a united effort to tackle this, Kumon Y’all volunteered with a group of eager and enthused young people that disseminated across the area of Dewsbury Moor, hand-delivering leaflets through every door whilst re-assuring residents that this area was protected.

"Our area of Dewsbury is a Neighbourhood Watch area and we felt this duty extended to neighbouring communities too."

The work hasn't stopped there, with the group having made the most of their half-term holiday by taking time out to clean the gardens of elderly residents in Batley.

Some youngsters wore police outfits while leafleting.

They are welcoming people from Longcauseway Church to a mosque in Savile Town today (Thursday).