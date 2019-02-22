Dewsbury shopkeeper hurt as robbers trash store

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a shop in Dewsbury last night.

Four males entered Bennett Lane Stores on Leeds Road at around 8.20pm armed with weapons and demanded cigarettes from the shop keeper. When the shop keeper refused and the robbers started to damage property in the shop and caused a small cut to the shopkeeper’s hand. The first suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 6ins, of medium build and wearing a grey hoody, black bottoms, trainers, balaclava. He spoke in a local accent. The second suspect is a white male, 5ft 10ft, of athletic build and wearing dark trousers and a balaclava. The third is as a white male, 6ft, athletic/slim build and wearing a balaclava and dark trousers. The fourth suspects is a white male, 5ft 6ins, stocky build and wearing a balaclava and dark trousers. West Yorkshire Police said its enquiries were ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190096092 or information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.