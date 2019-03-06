Dewsbury-set film gets extended cinema run thanks to 'incredible' reception

The rising star director of a movie filmed and set in North Kirklees has thanked local cinema-goers after it was awarded an extended run.

'Destination: Dewsbury' opened at the Showcase Cinema in Birstall on Friday and has received a hugely positive reception from audiences.

It will now be shown throughout next week.

Described as a cross between The Inbetweeners and The Hangover, 22-year-old director Jack Spring spoke of his desire for the film to to "improve the image of Dewsbury" last month.

On the film's positive reception, he said: “We are delighted to have been extended for an extra week at the cinema in Birstall.

“We are not necessarily surprised though as the support from locals has been outstanding from the start, when were filming the movie, right through until now.

Showcase Cinema in Birstall displayed the film in its number one slot this week.

“It’s obviously amazing for us though, and everyone involved with the film has even more reason to be incredibly proud now.

“Personally, I just want to thank the amazing community in and around Dewsbury for their support and I think it’s amazing how they’ve got out and supported the film.

“From what we can see they all seem to be enjoying the movie too, judging by the comments we’ve seen and heard so thanks everyone.”

