Dewsbury school congratulates 'resilient' students on their A-level results

St John Fisher students C McAbe, I Patel, J Quinn, P Dyson, E Walder and I Galla celebrate their A-level results

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy was delighted that the majority of students achieved their first choice of university or were able to progress onto their chosen career pathways.

The pass rate was 97 per cent, up three per cent on last year.

The A*-B rate doubled to 38 per cent this year, with eight students achieving three A grades/Distinctions or above.

A school spokesperson said: “It was wonderful to see so many students in school again and to celebrate with them.

“We are very proud of all our Year 13 students who have demonstrated resilience and maturity throughout the uncertainty of the past 18 months and we know they will go on to achieve their potential in their chosen pathway.

"From this cohort, approximately 58 per cent will go to university, 15 per cent into an apprenticeship and 27 per cent into employment.”

Among the many success stories was I Patel, who achieved three A* grades in physics, maths and further maths. He has secured his first choice at The University of Leeds to study theoretical physics.

I Galla achieved an A* in maths plus As in physics and further maths. A degree in engineering at Sheffield University beckons for her.

J Holden-Marshall secured three A grades in law, psychology and theology and has made the most progress.

J Harrap achieved an A in criminology and a double Distinction in the sport diploma.

A Blanchfield achieved an A in criminology, A in finance and Distinction in health and social care.