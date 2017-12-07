Dewsbury’s Rag Mills go under the hammer amid auction of eclectic Yorkshire properties

Dewsbury’s former Rag Mills go under the hammer at auction in Leeds today.

The pair of Grade II listed textile mills on Bradford Road in Dewsbury have a guide price of £250,000.

Dating from 1860, the mills were part of the area’s rag manufacturing industry and produced low quality fabric from recycled woollen yarn.

The 21,000 sq ft buildings are currently let to a variety of local small businesses.

The Rag Mills are among an eclectic mix of historic properties is due to go under the hammer in auction house Pugh’s next Yorkshire and North East auction, being held at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds today, December 7.

Paul Thompson, managing director of auctioneer Pugh, said: “There is a real treasure trove of Yorkshire’s architectural and industrial past among the lots at our December auction in Leeds.

“Historic buildings are always a draw for investors, and when they are also in the North of England they are particularly sought after as excellent investment opportunities.

“Needless to say we expect to see exceptional interest in this auction.”

Other buildings going under the hammer include three former police buildings in Huddersfield.

The small stations or “section boxes” in Moldgreen, Milnsbridge and Fartown were used as rest areas or stop off points for the police and are being sold rather than incur the costs of refurbishment. At around 500 sq ft each, the individual guide prices are set at £10,000 to £15,000.