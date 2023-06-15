Dewsbury nail artist becomes finalist at The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Rachel, pictured with her finalist certificate.

Rachel, 23, opened her studio when she was 19, and says she prides herself on running a safe space for everyone and is inclusive to all.

Especially those that want an experience outside of the busy, loud salon environment.

Being part of the LGBTQ community, and neurodivergent herself, Rachel says it’s extremely important to her that she caters to everyone’s needs so that “everyone can feel beautiful.”

Rachel’s Home Based Studio, Dewsbury

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.

The annual VIP red carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.

HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win.

