News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Dewsbury nail artist becomes finalist at The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Rachel Sophie Nail Stylist - the Dewsbury based nail studio - has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards Best Gel Nails category.
By The NewsroomContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Rachel, pictured with her finalist certificate.Rachel, pictured with her finalist certificate.
Rachel, pictured with her finalist certificate.

Rachel, 23, opened her studio when she was 19, and says she prides herself on running a safe space for everyone and is inclusive to all.

Especially those that want an experience outside of the busy, loud salon environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Being part of the LGBTQ community, and neurodivergent herself, Rachel says it’s extremely important to her that she caters to everyone’s needs so that “everyone can feel beautiful.”

Rachel’s Home Based Studio, Dewsbury Rachel’s Home Based Studio, Dewsbury
Rachel’s Home Based Studio, Dewsbury
Most Popular

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.

The annual VIP red carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk

Connect with Rachel Sophie Nail Stylist via Instagram - she is currently taking on new clients @rachelsophienailstylist

Related topics:Dewsbury